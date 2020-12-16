The Knoxville Chapter of the PGA recently awarded Rag Jones, PGA head golf professional at Druid Hills Golf Club, with the Bill Strausbaugh Award.
The PGA Bill Strausbaugh Award bestows special recognition on a PGA professional who personally displays outstanding integrity, character and leadership through a commitment to mentoring and making significant impacts on the careers of PGA professionals.
In the spirit of the award, “mentoring” is defined as “supporting professionals to manage their own development so they can maximize their PGA career potential.
“The PGA mentor empowers, enables, advises, challenges, and encourages professionals to enhance their professional skills, strengthen their level of service, improve their work performance and become the PGA member that they aspire to be.”
This award enables Jones to move forward to the section level against the four other chapter winners on the state level.
Jones has been an integral part of Fairfield Glade’s golf operation for 19 years. There were changes in the new handicap system in 2020 and colleagues, group leaders and players looked to him for guidance.
Jones has been a tremendous mentor this year.
Fairfield Glade is home to five beautiful championship golf courses and is open to the public for an amazing golf experience.
To book a tee time at any of Fairfield Glade’s five golf courses, call Central Tee Times at 1-800-624-8755.
Visit www.fairfieldglade.cc/golf-package-info for golf package information.
Call Jeff Houston, director of golf at Fairfield Glade Resort, at 931-707-2158 for more details.
