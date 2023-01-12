Druid Hills Clubhouse, golf courses and driving range are closed in January.
The public is welcome to walk or ride bicycles on the courses while they are closed or outside of playing hours.
Walkers and bicyclists are asked to stay on the cart path and remember to watch out for golf maintenance equipment and vehicles as there will be work being done on the courses throughout the wintertime.
Pet owners who walk their dogs on the golf courses are asked to pick up after them and dispose of their waste in a trash can. If there are no trash cans available, pet owners are asked to take the waste with them and not leave it on the ground for someone else to pick up.
Also, it’s preferred that pet owners have their dogs on leashes while walking the courses in order to avoid any issues with any other animals or people.
