The Fairfield Glade Druid Hills Advance Planning Team has scheduled its next town hall meeting dedicated to the discussion of the future Druid Hills clubhouse project.
The meeting will be from 2-4 p.m. Monday, Jan. 31, at The Center.
At the town hall meeting, attendees will hear the results of the assessment conducted on the current clubhouse.
They will also be able to review the recommendations by the advance planning team based on that assessment, see the next steps for the project and ask questions of the team.
View the frequently asked questions and answers on the members’ website.
It is the intent of the team that everyone wanting to ask questions on the planning for the Druid Hills clubhouse project will get a chance to speak.
Comments and questions will be limited to no more than three minutes.
The meeting will also be live-streamed and may be attended virtually visiting tinyurl.com/DruidHillsForum/.
Those who cannot attend the town hall but want to submit input, make a comment, or ask a question, may email druidhillsprojects@fairfieldglade.cc.
