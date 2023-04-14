If you want to get to the root causes of crime in Cumberland County, you won’t have to dig deep.
Just ask Sheriff Casey Cox, who will tell you quickly and emphatically: Mental health problems and drug abuse.
The two are related, and they keep department personnel busy – very busy.
“The mental health problem is our biggest issue that we deal with day in and day out,” Cox told a Fairfield Glade audience of 65 people during a presentation April 3 at The Center. “The mental health problem is a result of the drug addiction problem.”
During the town hall-style meeting sponsored by Fairfield Glade Community Club’s Governmental Relations Committee, Cox noted that drug and mental health issues are common nationwide. But he and his deputies contend with the issues up close locally. Their work often is depressing and stressful because the problems typically start in the home and involve children.
“The homelife that a lot of these kids go through – horrible, horrible,” he said. “You can’t imagine."
“Drug addiction is the cause. The effects are burglaries, thefts, most homicides, most aggravated assaults.”
Cox told stories of teenagers, preteens and toddlers growing up in homes whose parents deal in and use drugs and pay little attention to their children’s needs. In one case, a couple were arrested with illegal drugs in their car during late-night dealing as their young child slept in the back seat.
Cox said the most commonly used drugs in the county are marijuana, methamphetamines, heroin, fentanyl and cocaine. There were 39 deaths from drug overdoses last year, all involving heroin or a combination of that and fentanyl. This year there have been about 13, putting the county on track to surpass last year’s numbers.
To solve the drug problem, Cox said, society needs to better understand mental health issues.
“I can’t tell you what the right cookie-cutter answer is and shake a magic wand that would make it fix it,” he said. “It’s a huge problem.” But society has allowed the problem “to grow and grow and grow.”
The department transports about one person a day on average to mental health facilities out of the county. The reality, Cox explained, is that mental health patients typically spend only 72 hours at a hospital and then are released. They are “sent right back into society,” their problems continuing.
One man in the audience wanted to know how society could better deal with mental health issues.
For one, Cox said the government needs to take over crisis phone lines, which he said are operated by private companies.
“It’s our problem, it’s our community, it’s our state,” he said. “We (should) own it, we deal with it.”
Cox also said the state needs more mental health facilities that provide long-term, effective treatment. He said the number of people with mental problems in the county jail, which can hold 226 people, is “staggering.”
Cox has two programs reaching out to school-age children and teeagers in hopes of putting them on the right track in life and keeping them there: The annual summer Youth Academy offers them the opportunity to learn about law enforcement and gives department personnel the chance to “build relationships” with them. The 12-week Juvenile Justice Education Program for problem youths, started six weeks ago and expected to be offered throughout the year, is designed to teach them how to be respectful and help provide proper structure in their lives.
With mass shootings on the rise nationwide, including the one at the Nashville private school in March, mental health is getting more attention today. That, Cox said, might lead to legislative action.
“I think that now the skillet is extremely hot, and I think the state is going to attempt to address the mental health issue,” he said. But this will take “a lot of money – it’s a big dollar.”
Since the Nashville shooting, Cox said state legislation has been introduced to allow placement of law enforcement officers in private schools that can afford to pay for the security.
Cox pointed out that every public school under Cumberland County jurisdiction has a “school resource officer” as do Crossville schools. Although he indicated the security staffing is needed, that necessity is a sad commentary on society for him.
“Who would have thought in a million years that you have to put an armed police officer sitting in a schoolhouse for a kid to go to school.’
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.