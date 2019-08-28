The following incidents have been documented by the Fairfield Glade Police Department for Aug. 11-17, 2019:
8/11 — Grouse Terrace, Domestic Assault. A subject was arrested for Domestic Assault.
8/12 — Edinburgh Terrace, Credit Card Fraud. A resident reported fraudulent charges on their credit card in Florida.
8/13 — Peavine Rd., Theft. A construction company reported the theft of an excavator from a job site.
8/13 — Mountain View Dr., Contractor Fraud. A resident reported hiring a subject to do work on his residence but the subject never returned.
8/14 — Village Green Mall, Arrest. A subject was arrested on an outstanding warrant.
8/14 — Westchester Dr., Arrest. A subject was found walking in the roadway and arrested for public intoxication.
Security Tip of the Week
The U.S. Department of Transportation's National Highway Traffic Safety Administration is teaming up with law enforcement nationwide during the 2019 Labor Day Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over high-visibility enforcement campaign, which runs from Aug. 14 through Sept. 2.
The enforcement campaign coincides with the 2019 Labor Day holiday weekend, which is one of the deadliest times of the year in terms of drunk-driving fatalities. With NHTSA's support, state and local law enforcement agencies across the nation are stepping-up enforcement to put an end to drunk driving, showing zero tolerance to save lives.
Sobering Statistics
• Approximately one-third of all traffic crash fatalities in the United States involve drunk drivers (with blood alcohol concentrations [BACs] of .08 or higher). In 2017, there were 10,874 people killed in drunk-driving crashes. To put it in perspective, that's equal to about 20 jumbo jets crashing, with no survivors.
• It is illegal to drive with a BAC of .08 or higher in 49 states and the District of Columbia — no exceptions. In Utah, the limit is .05 BAC.
• Of the traffic fatalities in 2017 among children 14 and younger, 19% occurred in alcohol-impaired-driving crashes.
• Despite the fact that it's illegal to drive when impaired by alcohol, in 2017, one person was killed every 48 minutes by a drunk driver on our nation's roads.
• Men are more likely than women to be driving drunk in fatal crashes. In 2017, 21% of males were drunk in these crashes, compared to 14% of females.
• In 2017, motorcycle riders involved (killed and survived) in fatal crashes had higher percentages of alcohol impairment than any other type of motor vehicle driver (27% for motorcycle riders, 21% for passenger cars, 20% for light-truck drivers and 3% for drivers of large trucks).
Labor Day Statistics
• During the 2017 Labor Day holiday period (6 p.m. Sept. 1 through 5:59 a.m. Sept. 5), 36% of fatalities in traffic crashes involved a drunk driver.
• During the 2017 Labor Day holiday period, there were 376 crash fatalities nationwide. Forty-four percent of those fatalities involved drivers who had been drinking (.01+ BAC). More than one-third (36%) of the fatalities involved drivers who were drunk (.08+ BAC), and more than one-fourth (26%) involved drivers who were driving with a BAC almost twice the legal limit (.15+ BAC).
• In fatal crashes during the month of August over the five-year period of 2013-’17, almost 10% of the drunk drivers involved, with a BAC of .08 or higher, had one or more previous convictions for drunk driving.
• Among drivers between the ages of 18 and 34 who were killed in crashes over the Labor Day holiday period in 2017, 42% of those drivers were drunk, with BACs of .08 or higher.
Always remember to plan ahead if you will be celebrating. If you plan to drink, plan for a sober driver to take you home. Is it your turn to be the designated driver? Take that role seriously and do not consume alcohol, not even one drink.
• Remember that it is never okay to drink and drive. Even if you've had only one alcoholic beverage, designate a sober driver or plan to use public transportation or a ride service to get home safely.
• Use your community's sober ride program. You may contact the Fairfield Glade Police Department at any time and we will make sure you get home safe. No questions asked.
• If you see a drunk driver on the road, call 911 immediately.
• Have a friend who is about to drink and drive? Take the keys away and make arrangements to get your friend home safely.
For more information about the Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign, visit https://www.trafficsafetymarketing.gov/get-materials/drunk-driving/national-mobilization/peak-enforcement-kit.
