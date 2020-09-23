Sara Drake is the chairperson for the 2020 Fairfield Glade Campaign benefitting the Cumberland County United Fund.
Drake is in her eighth year leading the charge in Fairfield Glade.
“Life has a way of throwing us a curve,” Drake said. “The coronavirus has certainly disrupted our normal daily activities. The unfortunate hurdles this pandemic has caused create an ever greater need to raise money to help those we serve.”
The Fairfield Glade fundraising drive will take place Oct. 1-Nov. 13, with a few changes in place this year.
“For 98% of our residents, the Drive information will arrive via mail in an envelope clearly marked with the United Fund logo,” Drake explained. “What happens to the other 2%? Their information will also arrive in a clearly marked envelope, but may be placed on their front porch after a phone call by a person in their neighborhood, thereby saving the Drive the cost of a stamp.
“We have always had the goal of keeping the cost of the Drive to a minimum so that fundraising money collected can go directly to our nonprofits in Cumberland County. However, this year, the health of our residents is of first priority.”
Residents can also go online to www.cumberlandunitedfund.org and donate.
“You will receive a receipt automatically after your donation is accepted. If you use this option before Oct. 1, then you would not receive any information in the mail,” Drake explained.
Donations made online after Oct. 1 save residents the cost of a stamp for the envelope provided in the mailed information. Donations can be mailed to 348 Taylor St., Suite 101, Crossville, TN 38555.
“This option seems to be a win-win for the Drive and for you!” Drake said.
The Fairfield Glade Drive has raised $60,000 each year for the past three years toward the United Fund’s annual goal. This year’s annual goal is $415,000.
“This yearly financial support to our county nonprofits allows them to provide the necessary human support and resources for our neighbors in need, which in turn has made our community a better place to live,” Drake said.
“Thank you in advance for your willingness to make a financial commitment to support those who provide that extra care needed to make life doable for the young all the way up to senior citizens in our county.
“Our flyer, included with this paper, gives you more information concerning the nonprofit agencies that are a part of our fundraising efforts. Remember, all money collected stays and is used in Cumberland County. I hope you will choose to join me in being a United Fund Star!”
