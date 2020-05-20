Crossville Mayor James Mayberry and the City Council have authorized the Downtown Crossville Car Shows to proceed, given that attendees each have a face mask and use recommended social-distancing protocols.
The Crossville Cruisers Car Club will host the first 2020 Downtown Crossville event from noon-4 p.m. Saturday, May 23, along Main St., from Lantana Rd. to North St.
There is no charge to attend, whether showing your vehicle or just coming to look and enjoy an afternoon out.
The Cruisers Club respectfully requests that everyone have a face mask and utilize safe distancing of 6 feet between each person, and all wear masks whenever folks are having conversations or small-group gatherings (less than 10 persons in the same area).
“If we all are willing to take these simple steps, we can again enjoy an outdoor group gathering in the open air and sunshine while distancing,” said Charley Manker of the Crossville Cruisers.
“Remember the face mask is not only to limit getting the disease; it is to prevent any spread of the disease from those without symptoms who might be infected and not know it. The face mask is a barrier that works both ways.”
Car show tunes will be played, door prizes will be given to participants bringing a show vehicle, and mystery trophies will be awarded to some of lucky participants.
“Let’s hope for some great weather,” Manker said. “All are invited to attend.”
