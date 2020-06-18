The 10th annual United Fund Golf Tournament is set for Aug. 15 at Dorchester Golf Course.
If you relish the idea of driving the links with your friends, you’ll be thrilled to find out about the upcoming 10th Annual United Fund Golf Tournament. You’ll be able to pair your love of golf while helping raise money for the United Fund and our 36 partner agencies.
The event will be a great deal of fun for everyone involved, and the United Fund will greatly benefit from the proceeds. You can register a team of your family, friends, colleagues, and/or golfing buddies. You’ll be able to enjoy a wonderful morning on the greens at Dorchester Golf Course, while helping provide support for the Cumberland County United Fund.
The four-person scramble will offer prizes for the top three teams. Dinner will be served following the tournament.
The $240 entry fee includes golf and dinner for four players and a mulligan package with three-foot piece of string and a forward throw.
Hole sponsorships are also available for $100 each.
The tournament will have an 8 a.m. shotgun start.
For more information, call 931-484-4082 or email hollyneal@cumberlandunitedfund.org.
The United Fund is a 501(C)(3) nonprofit organization.
