For boat owners who have still not purchased your boat stickers, please do this as soon as you can. Stickers can be purchased at either of Fairfield Glade marinas. Please remember to bring your membership card and boat registration. For the month of July, both marinas are open daily from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m., weather permitting. If you need to mail in a form and payment, go to Fairfield Glade website, click on Recreation, then Marinas and Beaches and on this page click on Boat Sticker Contract Form.
The stickers for a boat without a motor costs $15. Stickers for motorized boats are $20.
The Lakes Patrolman will be out patrolling and checking boats for the 2020 stickers. Please put the stickers on your boat(s) as soon as you get them. Owners can be cited for non-compliance. Please be responsible by making your boat(s) legal.
