The 2022 application period for one eligible director-at-large seat on Fairfield Glade Community Club’s board of directors will begin on Monday, May 9, and will end at noon on Friday, June 3.
Unlike some of our annual Community Club elections, one thing is certain: there will be a new face at the table when current director-at-large Jeani Miller steps down in September.
The question is: “Do you have what it takes to assume a leadership role at the table?”
While you may understand the duties and responsibilities of the board and its members, are you aware of a director’s obligations beyond the proverbial board room activities?
The Election Committee decided to “pull back the curtain” and uncover some of the impacts and commitments of board service by talking to our two newest directors, Greg Jones and John Wedgworth.
Both men were elected in the fall of 2020 and are currently serving their first term on the board.
The biggest impact both men stressed is the time needed to be an informed and active director.
The volume of electronic “paperwork” distributed to directors prior to each monthly workshop and the subsequent board meeting can be daunting.
Greg estimated that each premeeting packet includes at least 160 electronic “pages” and often contains double that amount of background information and supporting documentation; much of the packet information is in the form of financial data.
Thorough review is necessary to be an effective and knowledgeable participant in the monthly discussions.
Greg estimated that he spends at least four to six hours reviewing the premeeting information packet.
Preparation time, combined with the physical workshop/meeting sessions, can easily exceed 20 hours each month — and that figure doesn’t include those months when the board gathers to hear any pending appeals from the property owners.
John concurred, adding that he spends an additional 10-20 hours each month serving as the liaison to three Community Club committees.
Add that to the time dedicated to board activities fostering and enhancing relationships with local and state governments, community partners and other public and private entities, and it sounds like much more than a part-time job.
Both men commented on time spent each week handling email correspondence, text messages and phone calls from residents.
Special projects, such as the Druid Hills Advance Planning Team, also add to the workload of a director.
Both men noted that the support of their spouses is critical at those times when board duties interfere with personal schedules and family responsibilities.
So, a word of caution: time is a significant consideration to anyone contemplating a bid for the position of director-at-large.
But it’s not all bad news. Both men were quick to point out the personal rewards they have realized as a director.
John noted that interacting with fellow members of the board, committee members and Community Club staff has been especially enlightening and rewarding to him.
He has forged many new friendships and personal relationships.
Greg agreed, noting that he has enjoyed the opportunity to contribute to his community and to help guide the club as it continues to grow and develop.
Both men pointed to the valuable working relationships the board has developed with local government entities and their interest in continuing mutually beneficial projects and endeavors.
Unfortunately, due to the challenges of the coronavirus, many of the community gatherings normally associated with board responsibilities have been severely limited.
Both men are looking forward to the prospect of meeting and interacting with new residents when the club’s Newcomers Receptions resume.
Asked for advice to future candidates, both men noted that it is not a job for the faint of heart.
As with any community leadership role, there are both critics and supporters of decisions the board must make. They warned that you cannot satisfy everyone; accolades are few; and criticism cannot be taken personally.
Greg stressed the value of serving on a Community Club committee, speculating that his assimilation to board business might have been easier with prior committee experience.
Still think you can handle the job?
The Election Committee is hosting a forum on Monday, May 16, to provide potential candidates the opportunity to have a personal, one-on-one, 10-minute session with Greg and/or John to discuss their individual questions about board service. The event will begin at 6 p.m. with each participant provided an appointed discussion time.
Interested participants may schedule their discussion session by calling the Community Club’s Administrative Office at 931-484-3780.
Attendees may participate by appointment only.
Registration deadline is 3 p.m. Thursday, May 12.
