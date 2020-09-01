COVID-19 won’t stop this community group. Advocates were making plans for a diversity forum in Cumberland County when the state went on lockdown due to the COVID-19 health pandemic.
The event, originally slated for April 18, was to feature four panelists discussing poverty, LGBTQ, race and religious diversity issues at a community forum with the Rev. James Janecek as moderator.
The event had grown from community interest in finding ways to celebrate diversity and respect for all persons, regardless of age, color, ethnicity, gender, race, religion, sexual orientation or identity.
Upper Cumberland Diversity Advocates are now reaching out via social media and with technology to fulfill its mission: Neighbors interested in educating, celebrating and engaging the community in nonpartisan diversity, economic and social equality.
Meeting are currently held via Zoom. Email uppercumberlanddiversity@gmail.com and follow them on Facebook at Upper Cumberland Diversity Advocates for more information. John McArthur and Clintina Simms serve as group co-chairpersons.
