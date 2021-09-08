Upper Cumberland Diversity Advocates held Diversity Day on the grounds of The Square on Saturday, Aug. 28.
Couples, singles and small groups, attendees came from different directions toward the corner park to the familiar sounds of the beloved Old-Time German Band, never tiring of their deep pitch and hearty rhythms. Chief Bert Cox and family members who played native Cherokee drum rhythms, called out the latent Cherokee spirit in audience members who came rushing in to be closer to the sacred sounds of the “heartbeat “ of their heritage.
Attendees found the story of Hispanic Fairfield Glade Police officer Fatima Peña particularly interesting a she spoke about her family’s move from South America and their adjustment in America. Officer Pena feels completely at home now, so watch your speed!
Tennessee Technology University’s Afro-Caribbean Steel Drummers were “a cut above.” Their sound was particularly professional and memorable. As the entertainment rotated to other areas of The Square, audience members gathered to see the lovely Hanalei Dancers perform their hula numbers in their authentic attire. The ladies were lovely and the audience was delighted.
The youthful Cumberland County Playhouse singers shared a couple of delightful melodies with the audience. They will be stealing the scene on the stages before long! Terry Henderson clinched the theme as he sang songs of mutual respect, harmony, and brotherhood. His interjected jewels of wisdom offered reminders that we are all responsible for this world.
The event ended with a huge circle of friendship led by Wilson Jackson. The audience held hands and sang, “Reach Out And Touch Somebody’s Hand (Make This World A Better Place, If You Can).”
The Upper Cumberland Diversity Advocates are non-partisan neighbors interested in educating, celebrating, and advocating diversity and equality. Visit the Upper Cumberland Diversity Advocates Facebook page. Email Info@UpperCumberlandDiversityAdvocates.org for details.
Betty R. Jackson is a retired secondary school teacher. Born and reared in South Carolina, she received her bachelor’s from Johnson C. Smith University, and master’s at Ashland U. She is married to Wilson Jackson, mother of two great sons, and grandmother to two fantastic college students. Having lived in nine states, Betty enjoyed teaching in at least that many schools. Tennessee has been home for 16 years now.
