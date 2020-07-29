The 19th Amendment to the United States Constitution granted women the right to vote and was passed by Congress on June 4, 1919.
On Aug. 18, 1920, Tennessee became the 36th state to ratify the 19th Amendment, making women’s suffrage legal in the United States. An exhibit commemorating the women’s suffrage movement is on display in the Library’s Carol Darling Reading Room. Come and enjoy.
After viewing this exhibit, why not browse the Friends of the Library Bookstore? Most books are 50 cents or $1. Right now, the Bookstore has some reduced children and adult books, Western paperbacks and picture puzzles.
At this time, the Library is making plans for its third annual Author Day. This event to take place from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Nov. 14 will spotlight authors with a connection to Tennessee. Any author interested in participating should contact Wayne Schobel at 931-484-6790, ext.240.
Great New Books
Near Dark by Brad Thor. The world’s largest bounty has just been placed upon America’s top spy. His only hope for survival is to outwit, outrun and outlast his enemies long enough to get to the truth. But for Scot Harvath to accomplish his most dangerous mission ever — one that has already claimed the lives of the people closest to him, including his new wife — he’s going to need help — a lot of it. Not knowing whom he can trust, Harvath finds an unlikely ally in Norwegian intelligence operative Sølvi Kolstad. Just as smart, just as deadly, and just as determined, she not only has the skills, but also the broken, troubled past to match Harvath’s own.
The Answer Is …: Reflections on My Life by Alex Trebek. Since debuting as the host of Jeopardy! in 1984, Alex Trebek has been something like a family member to millions of television viewers, bringing entertainment and education into their homes five nights a week. Last year, he made the stunning announcement that he had been diagnosed with stage four pancreatic cancer. What followed was an incredible outpouring of love and kindness. Social media was flooded with messages of support, and the Jeopardy! studio received boxes of cards and letters offering guidance, encouragement, and prayers.
How to Destroy America in Three Easy Steps by Ben Shapiro. A growing number of Americans want to tear down what it’s taken us 250 years to build — and they’ll start by canceling our shared history, ideals and culture. The author shows that to be a cohesive nation we have to uphold foundational truths about ourselves, our history and reality itself — to be unionists instead of disintegrationists. Shapiro offers a vital warning that if we don’t recover these shared truths, our future — our union — as a great country is threatened with destruction.
Dragonfire by Ted Bell. Two alternating, parallel stories drive this novel. Shortly after the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor, Alex Black Hawke, Alex’s grandfather, meets the new Chinese ambassador, Tai Shing Tang (aka Tiger), at a party in Washington, DC. Tiger and Alex become friends, though Tiger has a hidden agenda. Grandfather Alex later teams with British intelligence officer Ian Fleming on a dangerous mission that takes them into Nazi Germany. In the present, the Queen of England asks grandson Alex to locate her missing grandchild, Prince Henry, who is also Alex’s godson. Henry was last seen at the Dragonfire Club, which is owned by the Tang brothers, Tiger’s grandsons, on Black Dragon Island in the Bahamas. Alex’s efforts to rescue Henry unearth a nest of evil, depravity, and international intrigue.
Libraries=Information
If you think it’s been hot recently, just wait until the dog days of August. The risk of illness is particularly high for those older than 65, according to the Centers for Disease Control, which found that 36% of heat-related deaths in the U.S. were in that age category.
As we age, our bodies don’t adjust well to sudden changes in temperature, and prescription medications and chronic illnesses can affect a response to heat.
You need to watch out for heatstroke and heat exhaustion, dehydration (avoid alcohol and caffeine), sunburn and heat rash.
Cooling strategies: stay inside on the hottest days, take a dip or cool shower, seek out shade and, most of all, drink more water (some fruits have a high water content, so choose watermelon or grapes for snacking).
Stingy Schobel Says
More than 20 billion paper catalogs are mailed every year in the United States; many go unread and unrecycled, straight from the mailbox to the trash can to the landfill.
The easiest way to stop this is to unsubscribe and get your name off mailing lists. But what do you do if you actually want to browse through catalogs?
Good news: Most retailers are now offering free downloadable versions of their catalogs to smart tablet devices like the iPad. You can subscribe just like a magazine; when new ones are available, they’re automatically updated and ready to browse.
Library Laugh
Why do giraffes have long necks? Because they have stinky feet.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.