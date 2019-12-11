When EMS personnel receive an emergency dispatch for an area resident, they sometimes encounter a patient who has a DNR (do not resuscitate) directive. The Tennessee DNR order form indicates to emergency medical service providers that no cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) shall be initiated on a patient. If you or someone in your home has a DNR, please displaythat DNR for the arriving EMS personnel. If possible, also verbally inform the EMS that the patient has a DNR.
Contact a medical professional for information on how to properly execute a DNR. You may find this link helpful, https://eforms.com/dnr/tennessee/.
Thank you to the EMS responders for the great job they do in Fairfield Glade.
Our FGFD, Crossville City Fire Department, and Cumberland County Fire Department are currently in discussions to form an Automatic Aideprogram. For example, if there would be a fire at the Good Samaritan Society facility in the Glade, 911 dispatch would automatically dispatch a city of Crossville aerial (ladder) fire engine to the the scene. If our FGFD at the scene determines the aerial fire engine is not needed, it would immediately be notified to return to their station. In the event it is needed on scene,
the aerial fire engine would have the capability of reaching the high floors of the building. This program will go into effect oncethe three departments meet with 911 dispatch to complete the details.
At a recent Fire Safe Meeting for Fairfield Glade residents, a question arose regarding the protocol informing area residents of a controlled burn in the Catoosa Wildlife Management Area, north of the Glade. If a “control burn” is scheduled, I will be notified and, in turn, I will contact the FGCC who will then send out an E-blast (email ) to all area residents. We hope this will inform residents in a timely manner, especially when they see or smell smoke in the northern area of Fairfield Glade.
On Friday, Dec. 13, FGFD will have our Annual Awards Banquet. Once again, the Fairfield Glade United Methodist Church on Westchester has extended an invitation to host our event. We wish to thank all their members who volunteer time to set up, cook the meal, and provide a beautiful holiday atmosphere.
Happy holidays from our FGFD members to all our area residents. We thank you for your kindness and generous support throughout this past year. Happy New Year for 2020!
Fire Tip for the winter holidays provided by NFPA
Holiday decorating
• Be careful with holiday decorations. Choose decorations that are flame resistant or flame retardant.
• Keep lit candles away from decorations and other things that can burn.
• Some lights are only for indoor or outdoor use, but not both.
• Replace any string of lights with worn or broken cords or loose bulb connections. Read manufacturer’s instructions for number of light strands to connect.
• Use clips, not nails, to hang lights so the cords do not get damaged.
• Keep decorations away from windows and doors. Holiday Entertaining
• Test your smoke alarms and tell guests about your home fire escape plan.
• Keep children and pets away from lit candles.
• Keep matches and lighters up high in a locked cabinet.
• Stay in the kitchen when cooking on the stovetop.
• Ask smokers to smoke outside. Remind smokers to keep their smoking materials with them so young children do not touch them.
• Provide large, deep ashtrays for smokers. Wet cigarette butts with water before discarding.
• Blow out lit candles when you leave the room or go to bed. Turn off all light strings and decorations before leaving home or going to bed.
