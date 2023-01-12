Many natural seed sources are depleted during the winter months, making it difficult for birds to forage for food.
Help the birds and support the UT Gardens, Crossville: Plateau Discovery Gardens by ordering bird treats made by the Cumberland County Master Gardeners.
This fundraiser will continue through the end of February. Options include:
• Bird treats include 1 and 1/2-pound premium bird seed wreath, $15
• Birdy Bark Butter Log and 10-ounce butter, $10
• 1-pound Birdy Bark Butter for log or tray feedings, $5
To order, call 931-484-0034 or email Jennifer at jburns35@utk.edu.
Bird treats are available for pick-up 8 a.m.-4 p.m. weekdays at 320 Experiment Station Rd.
