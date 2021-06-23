The Fairfield Glade Ladies Club will have a Discover the Vibrant Ladies Club event July 1 at Village Green Mall.
The event includes the popular bake sale from 9 a.m.-2 p.m., with a variety of baked goods from Ladies Club bakers.
A membership drive and disbursement of travel information will be from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
The Travel Committee will distribute brochures on
all current Ladies Club trips. Stop by and say hello
and hear more about the new and exciting trips plan-
ned.
The Service Committee will solicit monetary donations for the Fairfield Glade Veterans and First Responder Memorial to be built in Robin Hood Park.
Checks should be made payable to Fairfield Glade Ladies Club, with “V&1stR Memorial” on memo line. As always, donations are greatly appreciated by the designated charity.
The Membership Committee is currently seeking members for the 2021-’22 fiscal year. Dues will be
$50.
Those joining the Fairfield Glade Ladies Club will be rewarded by fellowship, many avenues of making new friends and memories and the opportunity to support the community in many ways.
Those who join now will be assured of having their name in the club’s annual yearbook.
Members of the Fairfield Glade Ladies Club look forward to seeing old friends and making new ones.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.