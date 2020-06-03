For those who have the basics of alcohol ink down and are looking to go to the next level, Pam Emery Woodhouse is returning to the Plateau Creative Arts Center in June to teach the intermediate alcohol ink class.
Those interested are welcome to continue their artistic journey by exploring alcohol inks and discovering new techniques to add to their creative endeavors.
The class will be from 9 am.-noon June 18 in Plateau Creative Arts Center at 451 Lakeview Dr., Fairfield Glade.
Woodhouse will help students apply easy techniques that will allow for playful discovery and accidental masterpieces. Students will be taught about working with stencils and creating inkscapes such as mountain landscapes or seascapes. They will also hear how using wax paper and plastic wrap will help create texture on paintings.
The class fee is $30 for Guild members and $35 for guests. Preregistration is required. There is a $5 materials fee due to the instructor at the start of the class.
Register by calling 931-707-7249 or visiting the Arts Center.
The Art Guild at Fairfield Glade is a not-for-profit 501(c)(3) organization and an equal opportunity provider.
