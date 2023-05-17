Cumberland County’s veterans organizations are planning a July 3 dinner-dance event for all veterans, active duty members and their guests.
“This is a great time to take your spouse out for the evening,” said Angela Brown of the Ladies Auxiliary of Fleet Reserve Association Unit 294. “We will have live music, a catered meal, and an evening of dancing.”
Phil Ciancio will provide live music for the event, planned for 6-9 p.m. at the Adult Learning Center of Cumberland County Fairgrounds, 1398 Livingston Rd., Crossville.
Cost is $20 per person. Dinner will be catered by Willow Catering.
Dress is business casual or military uniform.
“Dress up as much as you want to enjoy the evening,” Brown said.
RSVP by June 30 to anna.grimes31@gmail.com; make checks payable to Anna Grimes and mail to 101 Stonewood Dr., Crossville, TN 38558.
