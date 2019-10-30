Make a reservation today for the annual Hospice Holiday Ball hosted by the Fairfield Glade Hospice Auxiliary on Sunday, December 8th at Druid Hills Country Club. The event is an enjoyable way to “dine, dance, and donate” your financial support for the only non-profit Hospice service in Cumberland County. Beginning at 5:30 p.m., ladies and gentlemen will arrive in their holiday attire to enjoy cocktail time with friends, visit auction tables to place their bids, and mingle amid the beautiful holiday decorations.
For the dining, a delicious gourmet dinner begins with Field Greens Salad. The entrée is a Filet Mignon with Rosemary Demi-Glace, Asparagus Spears in Butter Sauce, and Double Stuffed Redskin Potatoes. Guests will enjoy a sweet ending of a Molten Lava Tartelette with Raspberry Coulis.
For the dancing, the Bill Sleeter Trio of Nashville will once again entertain throughout dinner and into the evening. And as for the donating, the list of terrific auction items continues to grow. Bids will be taken for a one-week vacation in a secluded beach house on the water in Alabama, gourmet gift baskets, symphony and concert tickets, wine and spirits, massages, golf lessons and museum admissions!
All proceeds benefit our local non-profit Hospice of Cumberland County’s Cumberland House, our six-bed residential facility in Crossville. The donation for this festive occasion is $60 per person ($25 may be considered a charitable donation for tax purposes). To secure reservations, please mail checks, made payable to Fairfield Glade Hospice Auxiliary, for $60 per person to Dolores Gruet, P.O. Box 1943, Fairfield Glade, TN, 38558. Tables seat eight and may be reserved for a party of eight. Individual or smaller group reservations are also available. Please list all names, addresses, and telephone numbers on a separate sheet and include payment for all in the same envelope. Upon receipt of your check, a confirmation call will be made to the telephone numbers listed, and reservations will be held for you. Seating is limited to 180 guests, so make your plans soon! For more information, please call Pam at 281-381-1284 or Sherry at 931-707-7834.
Since the auxiliary cannot process credit cards, payment for all auction items must be made by check or with cash only, so please remember to bring your checkbooks! Send in your reservation now and join us for this wonderful evening with proceeds benefiting our local non-profit Hospice of Cumberland County.
