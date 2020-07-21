As of Monday, July 20, crews will close Peavine Rd. from Fairfield Blvd. to past the Catoosa/ Westchester intersection. As a part of this closure, Catoosa Blvd. and Westchester Dr. will be closed as well. Detours will be installed to guide traffic around the area. The detours will be in place for 4-6 weeks while crews place road fill, storm drainage, base stone, curb and asphalt in the closure area.
• Catoosa Access will be as follows: Peavine to Catoosa Blvd. traffic will be detoured via Fairfield Blvd. to Village Dr. then onto Catoosa Blvd. Traffic will follow opposite route for Catoosa Blvd. to Peavine access.
• Westchester access will be as follows: Peavine to Westchester traffic will be detoured via Cromwell Ln. to Southgate Ln. to Snead Dr. to Lakeview Dr. then onto Westchester. Traffic will follow opposite route for Westchester to Peavine access.
In addition, traffic on Peavine coming into Fairfield Glade from the east will detour onto Bainbridge Rd., onto Lakeview Dr. and across Westchester, continuing on Lakeview to Snead Dr. to Southgate Ln. to Cromwell Ln.
The only access to the FGCC Administration and ACC buildings will be from Catoosa to Maintenance Blvd. just north of Peavine Rd. When you can go no further on Maintenance Blvd. take a right to go by the Dog Park to access the ACC office parking lot or the front parking lot of the Administration building.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.