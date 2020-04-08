Beginning April 3, the Rogers Group closed Snead Dr. between Peavine Rd. and Gilford Terrace to remove existing asphalt in preparation for road grading and storm drain installation. The closure is expected to last for several weeks while the work is performed and the road is placed into its new traffic flow alignment. Traffic will be detoured onto Gilford Terrace that runs between Snead Dr. and Peavine Rd. “Road Closed” and “Detour” signs will be in place for the duration of the closure.
Detour ahead: Snead Dr. closed
Robert Eugene Music, 66, of Crossville, passed away on Friday, April 3, 2020, at the Cumberland Medical Center. He was a farmer. A private graveside service will be held at a later date. Robert is survived by his wife, Betty (Johnson) Music; son, Dalton Music; grandchildren, Aleia Music, Jac…
Earl Glenn Haverdink, 77, was born on Feb. 5, 1943, to Henry and Edna Menkin Haverdink in Holand, MI, and passed away on April 1, 2020, in Fairfield Glade. He worked for General Motors and is survived by his wife, Carol Haverdink; children and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. …
F. "Maezelle" Dixon, 79, of Crossville, passed away peacefully at her home with her family by her side on Saturday, April 4, 2020. She was born April 11, 1940, in Overton County, daughter of the late Virgil Carter and Gladys Masters Carter. Maezelle worked for many years at Flowers Bakery in…
