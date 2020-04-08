IMG_6273.JPG

Beginning April 3, the Rogers Group closed Snead Dr. between Peavine Rd. and Gilford Terrace to remove existing asphalt in preparation for road grading and storm drain installation. The closure is expected to last for several weeks while the work is performed and the road is placed into its new traffic flow alignment. Traffic will be detoured onto Gilford Terrace that runs between Snead Dr. and Peavine Rd. “Road Closed” and “Detour” signs will be in place for the duration of the closure.

