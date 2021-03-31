The years-long gentleman’s agreement between Fairfield Glade and the county regarding delinquent tax properties is now an official Fairfield Glade Community Club written policy.
The Club’s board of directors approved the policy Thursday. It transfers ownership of selected delinquent tax lots back to FGCC, forgiving the back taxes owed. Likewise, the Community Club will not charge membership assessments on county-owned lots.
“The expectation is that both parties will employ a more cooperative relationship as we address mutual interests in the future,” board president Ken Flierl said.
Formalizing the long-practiced agreement has been in the works between the board and Cumberland County government since 2019. Forty member comments — 32 positive and eight negative — on the matter were received over the past month.
At issue for residents speaking up at Thursday’s board meeting are FGCC membership fees they believe the county owes as an owner of more than 1,000 lots and what they believe are fewer services they receive for paying the same property tax rate as the rest of the county.
“Fairfield Glade Community Club is a business entity, not a charity,” Nico CearGeo said. “We do not exist to subsidize Cumberland County taxpayers for services and amenities they want.”
He suggested the Community Club quitclaim what he referred to as Tier C lots to the county and then bill the county almost $1.4 million in Property Owners Association fees.
“In my feeling, we are owed money,” added Tom Ratcliffe.
Both residents complained Fairfield Glade has little need for county services such as law enforcement, fire protection and road upkeep because the resort community is served by its own police, fire, recreation and public works departments.
Ratcliffe noted the agreement is in effect until the end of 2030 and automatically renewable for 10-year periods unless one of the parties opts to terminate it.
“We’re taking a longstanding process,” he said. “Why now? Why did we make it 10 years self-renewing? It ties our hands in the future.”
Board member Greg Jones replied that putting the agreement in writing best serves both sides because it provides a better understanding.
“I think this is the right time,” he said. “It’s the right kind of document we need.”
Board members responded that Fairfield Glade does indeed receive county services, such as the sheriff’s office working in concert with Fairfield Glade Police Department and the county providing chipping and sealing for the resort’s roads. Membership assessments, board treasurer Bruce Cox said, allows FGCC to provide services above and beyond those received by county residents.
A statement released last month by the board surmised that charging the county membership assessment fees could be detrimental to residents and businesses.
Because Fairfield Glade property owners are also county taxpayers, they would likely see an increase in county property taxes to cover the county’s legal expenses and the membership assessments.
That could also allow the county access to club amenities and voting rights. A 2006 lawsuit resulted in the developer, Wyndham, taking ownership of approximately 1,600 lots — and having a vote for each in Community Club elections. And the county’s share of votes would increase with the number of lots moving through the delinquent tax process.
“It’s not a disadvantage,” board member Jeani Miller said of the agreement. “It would be a disadvantage for us to purchase all those lots.”
She used the Wyndham example to illustrate.
“If you make them pay dues, you will now have 1,340 votes from the county when we have 3,000-4,000 votes on an annual basis when we’re voting for different things,” Miller said.
“The county and Wyndham would own Fairfield Glade Community Club,” she added. “And that’s not a good idea.”
