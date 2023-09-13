Working together, the Fairfield Glade Community Club board, strategic planning committee and Private Club Associates are on schedule toward development of the strategic plan.
We should complete the “issue identification” component — determining where and what Fairfield Glade is today — within the next few weeks.
The membership survey report draft was presented to the board on Aug. 1 and will be posted on the Fairfield Glade website for you to see in September.
You will be able to read the 5,000-plus member comments by making an appointment with the Fairfield Glade Administration office at 931-484-3780.
Another data source which is nearing completion is the SWOT — strength, weakness, opportunity and threat — report being compiled by the strategic planning committee.
An initial draft was presented to the board in early August, but abundant additional information including data from the reserve study remains to be added to complete the report.
Findings from the membership survey, draft SWOT report, discussion group meetings, interviews with individual directors, and meetings with stakeholders including your senior management team has been analyzed.
Prior to the work session on Tuesday, Aug. 22, directors and committee members received and completed relevant homework assignments.
Due to their excellent work drafts of revised statements (“Our Business,” “Vision,” “Mission” and “Brand Positioning”) were crafted.
After a thorough review, all will be presented to you, also in September or early October.
The revised language is based upon what members, staff and stakeholders shared with us.
The next steps are to prioritize the issues identified in the data collection and then draft medium and long-term goals.
The third work session with the board and strategic planning committee will be scheduled to finalize the goals.
Our target is to provide the strategic plan to you at a town meeting in early December.
Once again, if you have any questions or concerns about the plan development, please share them by emailing strategicplanning@fairfieldglade.cc.
You can review other related documents in the Fairfield Glade website, www.fairfieldglade.cc, in the Member section: 2022-2023 Private Club Associates Strategic Planning Documents.
