In less than just two weeks, each of us will have the opportunity to exercise one of our most sacred rights as an American citizen.
Each of us can make our voices heard by casting our ballots as we choose our state and national leaders.
Every election comes with consequences, so whether you vote with an absentee ballot, take advantage of early voting or participate in person on Election Day, please take your responsibility seriously and exercise your right to vote.
This year, Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 8, with early voting available through Thursday, Nov. 3.
Tennessee voters will cast ballots for their representative in the House of Representatives, in addition to Tennessee state officials including governor, state senators and state representatives.
There will also be four amendments to the Tennessee Constitution on this year’s ballot.
Early voting is conducted at the Cumberland County Election Commission office, Election Day voting is conducted at your local precinct location.
Time change reminder
On Sunday, Nov. 6, we will “fall back an hour” as we change from daylight saving time to central standard time.
Flu shot reminder
We are again facing the annual flu season, which is anticipated to be more serious than in previous years.
Please take the time to consider receiving this year’s flu vaccination to protect yourself, your loved ones and your friends.
Veterans recognition
To honor the service and sacrifice of our veterans, we will once again be providing Fairfield Glade Dining Gift Cards to veterans at The Center beginning on Nov. 11 for use anytime at Stonehenge Grille.
Strategic planning update
Earlier this year, the board of directors completed a review of the current Fairfield Glade strategic plan and gave serious consideration to evaluating what the next strategic planning steps should be for our community.
The board concluded that it was appropriate to engage an independent professional consulting firm familiar with strategic planning in the club industry to conduct a comprehensive strategic planning engagement.
A request for proposal was prepared and distributed to several consulting firms familiar with strategic planning in the club industry.
The field of respondents was narrowed to two firms, and Private Club Associates has been chosen to conduct the strategic planning engagement for the Community Club.
Private Club Associates is familiar with our community, having completed previous engagements in Fairfield Glade.
This comprehensive strategic planning engagement will deliver a strategic plan document designed to grow, change and evolve with time.
The plan will be consistent with the Community Club’s mission statement, vision statement, core values and the social fabric of Fairfield Glade.
Included in the process will be an analysis of emerging trends among communities like ours and an examination of our facility use data along with forecasting of future needs.
There will be interviews with random community members, leaders and key stakeholders, with an impact on community development.
You can expect to be surveyed regarding your use of our various amenities. And you may be asked to participate in focus groups. A membership communications plan will also be a component of this planning process.
Members who would like to share additional comments regarding the strategic planning initiative can reach out to the strategic planning team by emailing strategicplanning@fairfieldglade.cc.
Information concerning the strategic planning team will also be available on the Community Club website.
As part of this strategic planning engagement, we will form a reconstituted strategic planning committee. This committee will play an important role throughout the process to develop the strategic plan document.
Once the strategic plan document is completed, presented to our membership and approved by the board, the committee will be charged with annually recommending updates based on new trends, new data and new needs and conditions as they are identified.
The committee will develop and update a work plan to be reviewed annually by the board.
An announcement regarding therecruitment process for the strategic planning committee will be distributed shortly.
We are focused on ensuring that we embrace a strategy and process that yields a strategic transformation that is relevant to Fairfield Glade’s core values and provides a specific pathway forward for Fairfield Glade’s future growth and continued prosperity.
The strategic planning engagement to be conducted by Private Club Associates is expected to take approximately 13 months and will cost $118,000.
The strategic planning engagement proposal will be considered this morning by the Board of Directors.
Project updates
Here are the latest updates on our major capital projects:
Robin Hood Park expansion. We have completed the initial clearing of the area for the next phase of the Robin Hood Park expansion project for a pavilion with restrooms, bocce ball courts and hard surface paths.
We will defer the timing of our next steps in the process as we develop the budget for 2023.
St. George Marina building. We have installed a new metal roof recently on the St. George Marina building. The remainder of this project is being delayed until the fall of 2023.
Druid Hills project. The Druid Hills planning team continues to work on the initial planning process to determine what the next Druid Hills Clubhouse facility should provide for our growing community.
Soil samples were taken for the driving range and proposed site for the new clubhouse building. Most of the borings went down 6 feet before hitting rock.
The next step in the process is to determine what type of rock is present so we will have a better idea of the effect on construction of the clubhouse. The borings showed there should not be any issues in lowering the tee area of the driving range to make it level.
There has been a request for proposal sent out to engage a golf architect.
The scope of that proposal is to hire a golf architect who will take the requirements developed by the golf committee and approved by the steering committee and the board and design the layout for the driving range and the larger putting green, produce construction plans for those two areas, develop a request for proposal to hire a company to modify the existing driving range and construct the larger putting green.
The golf committee is planning on presenting the current golf requirements for Druid Hills and the initial business case for the performance center at a town hall scheduled for Dec. 2.
The food and beverage subcommittee has completed four focus group meetings.
They are compiling the information gathered and will be making a presentation at the same town hall as the golf subcommittee scheduled for Dec. 2.
Members who would like to share additional comments regarding the Druid Hills project can reach out to the Druid Hills planning team at druidhillsprojects@fairfieldglade.cc.
Information concerning the Druid Hills advance planning team is also available on the Community Club website.
At the board of directors meeting held on Thursday, Oct. 27, the board approved the following:
• The Police Department Charter
• The Strategic Planning Engagement Proposal
The board also approved the following purchase requisitions:
• Beachwood Drive/Golden Court/Easton Circle/Easton Court Sewer Extension, $45,000
• Lake Catherine Force Main Construction, $1.665 million
That is our October update from Across the Board.
