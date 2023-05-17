The clock is ticking for candidates to file applications to run for a Fairfield Glade Community Club board of directors position.
Two property owner director at-large positions are open for election in 2023.
The 2023 board candidate application is available on the home page of the Community Club’s website, fairfieldgladeresort.com, under the 2023 board of Directors Election section.
Candidate applications must be completed and returned in electronic format by noon Friday, June 2; specific instructions for submission are contained in the application packet.
Any member in good standing who has or will have owned real property in Fairfield Glade for at least three years prior to the annual meeting Sept. 15 is eligible for election. “In good standing” is defined as not being delinquent with respect to payment of assessments, fees and fines.
Potential candidates must be willing to attend all board meetings and give additional time as required to prepare for board meetings. Community Club bylaws also preclude any employee of the Club, whether designated as full time, part time, temporary, seasonal or other category, from holding the position of director at large.
The “Meet the Candidates” forum has been scheduled for Thursday, July 27.
