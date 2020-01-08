Your board of directors has had conversations with a number of residents who have deer deterrent barriers, as well as discussing the subject with the Architectural Control Committee (ACC). The committee has done research on the matter and conducted their own discussions with residents. From this, the board has concluded they agree with the ACC that having deer deterrent fencing/barriers diminishes the natural beauty of Fairfield Glade. Therefore, if you have fences or barriers that have not been approved by the ACC, they should be removed by Jan. 31, 2020. If you have any questions about your fencing/barrier, please contact the ACC office at 931-707-2149.
In light of the impending deadline, we are repeating below the Aug. 1, 2019, edition of Magnified dealing with deer deterrent fencing and barriers:
Isn't it lovely to gaze out and see "Bambi" standing right outside your window? For some, the answer would be... "Of course, who doesn't love that?" Many of us moved here because of Fairfield Glade's beautiful setting in the forest that surrounds us. In an attempt to add to that beauty, some of us have planted flowers, vegetables and lovely shrubs and trees. And therein lies the "Bambi" problem. Many of the things being planted are favorites on the deer menu. So the more we plant, the nearer they are drawn to our yards and gardens. And "near" and "deer" aren't necessarily words that go well together in our neighborhood. So please do not feed the deer.
Deer are not pets. They are wild animals that often carry diseases. The presence of deer increases the tick population, and ticks can carry Lyme Disease. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recently reported that cases of tick-borne diseases more than doubled from 2004 to 2016. Deer are also a nuisance to our neighborhood landscaping. So when you plant flowers, vegetables and non-native plants that deer love to eat, you are feeding the deer. And the problem.
In a sometimes futile attempt to protect their gardens, many of our neighbors have employed fencing, mesh, chicken wire, fishing line and other devices to keep deer out. While these may provide temporary relief, they can also become expensive, cumbersome, and unattractive. Fencing policy rules and regulations for Fairfield Glade do not allow for these options.
The board is aware that deer pose a nuisance for gardeners. However, there are ways to circumvent these pesky visitors. Choosing plants that don't attract deer and may even repel them is a good start.
Deer Resistant Plants
With a delightfully wide range of deer resistant plants from which to choose, deer-proofing your garden allows you to experiment with plants you might not have tried before. While deer can find their way through some of the cleverest barriers, they tend to avoid plants that are toxic, have strong fragrance, have a leathery texture or are fuzzy or prickly. That gives you plenty of amazingly beautiful, colorful and aromatic options from which to pick.
The rich scent of plants like Bee Balm, Sage and Salvia makes them a wonderful option for your deer-proof garden. Deer are also likely to steer clear of Daffodils, and other plants with toxic foliage, along with the hairy/fibrous foliage of Yarrow, Peonies, Elephant Ears and most Irises. They also tend to avoid the following plants: Butterfly bush, California Poppy, Clematis, Crepe Myrtle, Peppermint, Delphinium, Four O'clock, Foxglove, Holly Hocks, Jasmine, Lantana, Lavender Hyssop Lavender Provence, Lenten Rose, Lupine, Marigold, Margarita Carolina, Nasturtium, Popover Poppy, Sweet Alyssum, and Zinnias. Many herbs are deer resistant such as Basil, Chives, Coleus, Columbine, Oregano, Rosemary and Thyme.
The best deer resistant plants/shrubs for our area are from the Arrowwood family.
Viburnum—This flowering shrub displays creamy white flowers in the spring and vibrant blue to black berries in the early fall. Though birds will frequent the bush in the autumn, deer appear to have little interest in the Arrowwood Viburnum. Expect your shrub to reach between 6 and 15 feet in height.
Fragrant Sumac—With a wildflower attitude, the Fragrant Sumac provides a plant with manageable growing rates, pest and insect invulnerabilities, and as the name implies, a pleasant odor when the twigs or leaves are bruised. This small, 2- to 4-foot shrub, repels deer and offers tiny yellow spring flowers, autumn colors and fruit.
Daphne—Daphne plants can be either deciduous or semi-evergreen, and they compose a variety of broad-leafed flowering shrubs. Daphne plants are typically fragrant and display clusters of tubular flowers that vary in color from light pinks and whites to blues and purples. The Daphne is a beautiful ornamental bush and deer won't bite the flowers.
Barberry—A common garden plant, the Barberry (sometimes spelled Berberry) shrub is a medium-sized high-interest, low-maintenance plant. Frequently planted as a hedge or foundation plant, the Barberry displays luscious ruby to burgundy colors in its leaves, though some species include more yellow tones. Frequently thorny, the Barberry deters deer and grows easily in many environments.
Heather Shrub—Most Heathers bloom in summer, providing stunning clusters of purples and pinks. Landscapers love Heather, which grows easily on poor soil, hillsides, and ledges. For this reason, Heather is frequently used as a border plant, lining garden walls, and in the undergrowth as a colorful foundation plant. In addition to these traits, Heather is also resistant to the devastating effects of deer.
For more information you might want to visit www.brecks.com/category/Deer_Resistant_Perennials or https://www.thetreecenter.com/deer-resistant-plants-shrubs-area.
Deer Repellants
In addition to plantings, the following recommendations are provided to assist with deterring deer from even entering your yard. A deer repellent is a physical and/or visual substance with an unpleasant taste, odor, sensation, or visual display that deer don't like. Because deer have a very keen sense of smell, deer repellents often feature a spicy scent. Some deer repellents combine an unpleasant odor with an unpleasant taste. Many people have success using products such as Irish Spring Soap and Milorganite fertilizer (from the feed store in town) and Deer-Off sprays.
Here are the recommendations from Amazon.com that can be researched directly on the Internet. This is from July 2019 research by Amazon.
Deer Out: Extremely effective; manufacturer offers a 100% guarantee. Safe for use on crops. Weeks or months of protection from a single application.
Predator Guard: (Repellant pouches) An affordable option for repelling deer and rabbits without harming plants. This all-natural, long-lasting repellant is guaranteed to work or your money back.
Hoont: Wards off deer and other garden invaders AND give your lawn a bit of water at the same time. This motion-activated device scares away animals with a strong water blast and an accompanying clicking sound.
Predator Guard: (Deterrent Light) Solar powered deterrent frightens nighttime garden raiders with two flashing LEDs. Deer are thinking a predator is watching. Includes screws and magnet for easy mounting.
I MUST GARDEN: Deer Repellent Spice Scent Spray. Easy to use and very affordable, but you may be disappointed with its effectiveness. Still a good option if you need minimal action, and budget is a concern. A long lasting and rain resistant spray.
Plantskydd: 2.2 pound box makes 2.5 gallons for pump sprayer.
For more details, costs and other options please explore the following site:
https://bestrevie.ws/B002DQMXNQ/dfd413479a5749bce477b9e45b3c5f5fda83854b-MDcyMDE5https://bestreviews.com/best-deer-repellents.
One more thing....
A deer hunting member of the community with a sense of humor had this last suggestion. He said if you've tried everything else to keep the deer away from your landscaping, you might want to consider this. He'll put up his deer stand by your house and he guarantees there won't be a deer come within a thousand yards of it.
