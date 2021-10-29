Editor’s Note: Mr. Bradley passed away Sept. 28, 2021, shortly after the interview for this story was completed. He was 99.
Research of official records via the Pearl Harbor Survivors Association and the Pearl Harbor Visitors Bureau shows that Ansel Bradley of Fairfield Glade would be one of the last survivors of the attack that launched the country into World War II at Pearl Harbor.
Official records of the U.S. Navy show the oldest survivor is Mickey Garritch of Mogadore, OH, who served on the USS Pennsylvania. Garritch was born Nov. 18, 1919, and was still alive as of April 12, 2021. That list shows that all the survivors except Garritch had passed away as of April 2021.
Bradley was not listed in the group, though it is possible others, like him, have failed to keep in contact with the PHSA or other organizations.
This reporter visited Bradley and his two sons, Blaine and Lewel, about their father’s amazing longevity and his U.S. Navy career at Good Samaritan Society at Fairfield Glade.
Born March 20, 1922, in Barrow County, GA, east of Atlanta, Bradley was the seventh of 11 children in the Bradley household. That family owned a 65-acre cotton farm, so all in the family were familiar with hard work.
Bradley joined the Navy the day after he turned 18 in March 1940. He went through training at Norfolk, VA, and then trade school studying to be an airplane engine mechanic. After just eight months, he was sent to Pearl Harbor in November 1940.
Just 13 months later, on a sleepy Sunday morning in early December, he would be rocked out of his bunk on Ford Island as “The Day of Infamy” unfolded in front of him.
Bradley quickly joined a runway repair group in a nearby hangar just as a Japanese bomb crashed through the roof.
“As God would have it, the bomb failed to explode,” Bradley said.
By that time, just a few hundred yards away, battleship row was ablaze as ship after ship exploded.
Bradley’s repair duties were short-lived as the second wave of Japanese aircraft bombed and strafed the runway. Fleeing back to the hangar, he witnessed the explosion of the USS Shaw, a destroyer that took a direct hit in the forward magazine of the ship.
Fortunately, this would be the only time he was in harm’s way during his remaining stint in the Navy.
By chance, Bradley was able to visit his two oldest brothers, Herman and Jesse who were both stationed in Pearl City a few miles away. Both served as radio operators — a rather prestigious position for enlisted men.
Bradley returned to the states in 1943 to attend flight school but said he “washed out.” Returning to the Pacific, he served on the Admiratly Islands and finished his career on Johnson Island.
Fifty years later, in 1991, he joined a group of Pearl Harbor survivors and President George H.W. Bush to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the bombing and to honor those who made the supreme sacrifice in that epic battle.
Six out of Bradley’s seven brothers joined the military, with five serving in World War II and one in Korea. All returned home safely.
After six years in the Navy, Bradley returned to Atlanta where he studied law and, in 1948, passed the Georgia State Bar Exam. Instead of private practice, he opted to join State Farm Insurance in Atlanta where he rapidly moved to the upper echelons in the insurance claims department.
He met the love of his life, Atlanta native Betty Anderson, during his law school days. They married in 1948 and had two sons.
The Bradleys found Fairfield Glade via timeshare visits in the early 1990s. Having developed a passion for golf while at State Farm, he played in three golf leagues. His late-in-life golf skills allowed him to “shoot his age” over 100 times — an impressive feat, with all of those scores attested to by the hundreds of golfers in league play. The Zingers golf league honored Bradley on his 90th birthday.
Those who knew Bradley attest to him being the epitome of a Southern gentleman. Bradley’s sons say he was the master of dry humor and subtle quips. Many of his comments would pass right over your head if you weren’t paying attention, they said. That’s why he was such a joy to be around.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.