The following incidents have been documented by the Fairfield Glade Police Department for August 18-31, 2019:
8/19 Westchester Drive
Arrest DUI. A subject was arrested for driving under the influence.
8/19 Pomeroy Drive
Theft. A resident reported that someone doing work for them may have stolen tools.
8/21 Hedgewood Point
Theft. A resident reported their debit card was compromised and that 3 unauthorized charges had been made.
8/23 Lakeview Drive
Theft. A resident reported a ladder missing from outside a storage building on their property.
8/24 Dartmoor Drive
Arrest. A subject was stopped for a traffic violation and charged with possession for resale of methamphetamine.
8/25 Peavine Road
Arrest. A subject was arrested for driving on revoked.
8/26 Lechmere Drive
Fraud. A resident reported being the victim of the Microsoft computer scam.
8/26 Greenwood Drive
Theft. A resident reported missing items from their home from someone who possibly was invited in to do work.
8/28 Rugby Place
Burglary. A resident reported a burglary of an out building.
8/28 Rugby Place
Arrest. Two subjects were arrested in the above burglary of Rugby Place.
8/29 St. George Drive
Theft. A resident reported leaving their garage door open and someone running inside their garage and stealing items.
Security Tip of the Week
You can dispose of all those left-over household chemicals, lawn and garden products and automotive materials you've never known what to do with at the Household Hazardous Waste Event! This will be a great opportunity to get rid of those items that seem to linger around the house. And better yet, drop off is free!
The Houshold Hazardous Waste collection event will be Oct. 5, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Cumberland County Community Complex, 1398 Livingston Rd. in Crossville.
Household hazardous waste is defined as corrosive, flammable, toxic or reactive materials used in your home, car or truck, or lawn/garden that is unwanted or unusable.
What to bring:
• Household cleaners- drain openers, oven cleaners, wood cleaners and polishes, metal cleaners and polishes, toilet bowl cleaners and disinfectants.
• Home maintenance chemicals- paint thinner, wood preservatives, paint strippers and removers and adhesives.
• Miscellaneous items- fingernail polish remover, pool chemicals, photo processing chemicals, medicines and drugs, reactive materials, aerosols, compressed gas, mercury thermostats, mercury thermometers, fluorescent light bulbs and needles in Sharps Containers.
• Lawn and garden chemicals- herbicides, pesticides, fungicides and fertilizers.
• Automotive products- fuel additives, grease and rust solvents, air conditioning refrigerants, starter fluids, body putty, coolants and carburetor/ fuel injector cleaners.
Do not bring any medical or infectious waste (besides needles and sharps in puncture-proof containers), explosives, ammunition, radioactive waste, including smoke detectors, or any empty containers.
