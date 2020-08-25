The National Society Daughters of the American Revolution urges Americans to reflect on the United States Constitution during September and specifically Sept. 17-23 each year. In 1955, the DAR petitioned the U.S. Congress to dedicate a commemorative time and they adopted the resolution which President Dwight D. Eisenhower signed into Public Law #915 on Aug. 2, 1956. DAR promotes the celebration with educational and community outreach inviting everyone to join in. DAR emphasizes U.S. citizens’ responsibility to protect, defend and preserve the U.S. Constitution.
All four pages of the Constitution of the U.S. are on permanent display at the National Archives in Washington D.C. The Constitution united a group of states with different interests, laws and cultures as members of a whole, vesting power of the union in the people, its citizens. It contains a preamble and seven articles that tell how the government works. The first three articles give the structure of the three branches and their separate powers. The executive branch is the office of the President. The legislative branch in Congress, and the Judicial is the federal court system. To prevent dominance by one, there are checks and balances.
Article four through seven provides for the relationship of the federal government to the states, makes the Constitution the supreme law of the land, and defines how amending and ratification of them works. Delegates from the original states, except Rhode Island, sent 55 representatives to the Constitutional Convention in Philadelphia at the Pennsylvania State House (later named Independence Hall). There were 39 signers of the Constitution.
For additional information about DAR and its relevant mission, visit www.dar.org.
