Dana Crossville teamed up with the Cumberland County United Fund for this year’s corporate campaign, “Teaming Up for the Community!” Dana has been teaming up with the United Fund for over 20 years.
This year, representatives from the United Fund shared the United Fund video with over 200 Dana employees and added their own personal stories. They shared about the impact that giving to the United Fund has, improving the lives of people right here in Cumberland County through over 30 United Fund partner agencies.
Employees received a tote bag to thank them for their dedication to the United Fund and the community. The tote bags were reminiscent of the 1960s when the United Fund began, with a brightly colored Volkswagon bus saying, “All roads lead to peace, love and the United Fund.” Employees were then encouraged to give through payroll deduction or a one-time donation.
The employees were very generous, pledging $13,286.88 through payroll deduction and giving $95 in cash donations.
Dana employees also hosted a donation drive of food and paper goods that will help people in our community through the Homestead Community Food Pantry. Several employees also blessed the food pantry with birthday kits, including a disposable foil pan, a box of cake mix, frosting, and a bottle of Sprite used instead of eggs or oil.
If you would like more information on how you and your employees can get involved with helping people in our community through the United Fund, contact Holly Neal at 931-484-4082 or hollyneal@cumberlandunitedfund.org.
If you as an individual would like to help the United Fund reach its goal, you can give safely and securely donate online at www.cumberlandunitedfund.org, or by mailing a tax-deductible gift to the United Fund, 348 Taylor St., Suite 101, Crossville, TN 38555.
