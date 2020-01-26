Each year agencies from across the state, nominate officers for the Tennessee Highway Safety Office Beyond the Traffic Stop Award.
Det. James Allen Dagley, Fairfield Glade Police Department Detective Division, secondary property and evidence custodian, makes it a habit to go above and beyond for his community, making him a prime nominee.
The judging criteria for nominees to be considered for the award include: cases that were built because of a stop for a traffic violation (i.e. seat belt violation, speeding, DUI); thorough and professional police work by officer(s) to solve crime or to make arrests stemming from the traffic stop; the resulting benefit to community, law enforcement, public and highway safety; element(s) of danger or risk to officer(s), citizens and crime victims; and details of how the officer recognized danger and took effective steps to reduce risks to law enforcement personnel, crime victims and citizens.
Dagley’s efforts to see each stop through, to insure the community was well served and well protected were recognized by the Tennessee Highway Safety Office and Dagley was awarded the 2019 Tennessee Highway Safety Office Cumberland County Region “Beyond the Traffic Stop” Award.
Dagley was also recognized by FGPD, having been presented with the 2019 FGPD Humanitarian Award for his efforts to serve and protect the residents of FG at their awards banquet on Dec. 6.
“What nobody knows is the hours [Dagley] spends with people. It’s just amazing how big this gentleman’s heart is,” said FGPD Chief Mike Williams.
He epitomizes his sworn duty of protecting and serving and is a credit to his profession.
