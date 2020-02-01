Emma Murphy, Park Guide at the Andrew Johnson National Historical Site, Greeneville, TN, will speak at the Cumberland Mountain Civil War Round Table meeting on Wednesday, Feb. 12, 6 p.m., at Christ Lutheran Church, 481 Snead Dr. in Fairfield Glade. Her presentation will explore the pain and misery of "The Long Dark Shadow: Death at Gettysburg."
On July 1, 1863, Union Maj. Gen. George Meade's Army of the Potomac and Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee's Army of Northern Virginia, collided in the fields around Gettysburg, Pa. and fought a massive battle for three days.
More than 30,000 soldiers from both armies were either hospitalized or left for dead on the battlefield. Roughly 2,400 Gettysburg citizens returned to find their homes, churches, barns, and stores destroyed.
Murphy will explore how soldiers and civilians struggled with the enormity of the carnage, the human loss, and the devastation following the largest battle ever fought in the western hemisphere.
The cleanup of the aftermath was almost as horrific as the battle itself. It is estimated there were over three thousand bodies left on the ground. Thousands of horse and mule carcasses littered the battlefield. The citizens of Gettysburg were left to care for the wounded and bury the dead after both the Union and Confederate armies continued to the next fight.
Death shadowed daily life. A high infant mortality rate, poor sanitation, childbirth risks, poisons, ignorance, and war kept 19th-century Americans busy practicing the observance of mourning.
Funerals served as rituals that allowed survivors to honor the deceased and express their grief in the presence of friends and the community. The Civil War resulted in an enormous number of casualties and necessitated significant changes in mourning practices.
Murphy will present how civilians involved themselves with the aftermath of the engagement, working at the battlefield and in temporary hospitals, in the effort to care for victims of the battle. The role of women was surprising. Some were relatives while others came as members of charitable organizations. They often saw themselves as substitutes for mothers or sisters who could not be with their men who were wounded or dying.
Ms. Murphy will show how the wreckage on the battlefield shattered the rosy reality and expectation of Victorian Era ideas of proper mourning and burial. The ramifications of battle went much further than the three days of fighting. The nation was ill-prepared to deal with the consequences of the battle.
Murphy has a bachelor’s degree in history/Civil War studies from Gettysburg College where she worked extensively with the Civil War Institute as a fellow and social media coordinator. She served as a seasonal historian/ranger at Fredericksburg and Spotsylvania National Military Park, Richmond National Battlefield, and Gettysburg National Military Park.
Upon completing her MA in public history from the University of West Virginia, she became a full-time park guide at the Andrew Johnson site.
Meetings are open to everyone. Visitors are always welcome. There is no charge for members and first-time visitors. Those visiting a second time or more are asked to pay $5. Light refreshments and abundant conversation are available at each meeting. For more information about the round table, contact Ken Patton, 901-292-9312, or Susan Hadenchuk, 910-619-0023.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.