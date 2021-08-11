Custard Cabin, a sort of Fairfield Glade institution popular among residents and vacationers wanting a creamy, cold treat, is up for sale.
“It’s time to move on,” co-owner Cal Smart said. “It’s time for someone else to carry on the tradition.”
He and co-owner Susan Smart put the business at 5751 Peavine Rd. on the market in late July. They have owned it the past 15 years.
He is hoping new owners will do just that; keep it as a frozen-custard stand but perhaps add specialty coffee drinks, such as lattes, to the menu.
The Custard Cabin, named for the appearance of the building inside and out, was built in 1984, according to Smart. He said it was used early on as a golf equipment store and real estate office. It was converted into the Custard Cabin in 2003.
The custard — vanilla and chocolate offered each day along with a daily specialty flavor — is made on site. Smart has lived in Fairfield Glade for 20 years and is originally from Wisconsin. He also has lived in Indiana and Illinois. He said he enjoys looking for out-of-state license plates on cars parked outside the business and often goes inside to talk to those customers.
Financial hardships that some businesses have endured during the COVID-19 pandemic, or closed permanently because of them, have not affected the Custard Cabin much, Smart said. He closed the business for about 10 days around Easter of last year in the early weeks of the pandemic and operated it after that only for walk-up and drive-thru orders.
“June, July and August last year were surprisingly good,” he said. He attributed that success to people “wanting to get out and do something” during the pandemic.
The business opened to inside seating about a month ago.
Smart said he wanted to thank Glade residents “for the patronage and kindness they have shown” through the years.
“They have been very good in supporting us,” he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.