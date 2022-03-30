Fairfield Glade’s always popular Cupcake Wars event and bake sale will be from 10 a.m.-noon (or while supplies last) Wednesday, April 13, at The Center in Fairfield Glade.
Entries will be judged based on taste, originality, appearance and display and then sold to benefit area charities.
This contest is open to everyone, and entry registrations are available.
This year’s theme is “Spring.”
There is a 12-cupcake minimum for all entries, but bakers may bring more if they wish.
Cupcakes may be made from box mix, but they must have added in goodies — and the icing should be homemade.
Cupcakes will be judged by Fairfield Glade Community Partners Sharon Kirtley of Dave Kirk Automotive, Lisa Williams of Good Samaritan Society, Keith Mills of ServPro and Cumberland County Sheriff Casey Cox.
Anyone who loves to bake and is creative in the kitchen is encouraged to submit their favorite creations.
Cupcakes and other baked goodies will be available for purchase.
Call Trish at 931-484-3673 for more information.
