After thoughtful discussions with concert sponsor Dave Kirk of Dave Kirk Automotive regarding the recent spike in Cumberland COVID-19 cases, the decision has been made to cancel the Alter Eagles concert scheduled for the Mirror Lake Blast on Labor Day evening.
“As you know, our plans were to end this year’s Concerts with the Alter Eagles Band on Labor Day,” Kirk said. “Unfortunately, COVID is on the rise in our area at a rapid pace. With case numbers increasing every day, I feel the need to cancel this concert for everyone’s safety.”
He continued, “I know we would have had a record crowd, a packed house, but that’s the problem. This type of environment is where COVID can do the most damage.
“This has not been an easy decision. We have looked forward to this concert as much as you have. I’m sorry, but I hope you understand.”
Kirk said he has been honored to sponsor the Mirror Lake Blast since its beginning at Fairfield Glade several years ago, and he looks forward to his company’s relationship with the concert series for many years to come.
For the same reason, Fairfield Glade Fire Department has also announced they have canceled their pancake breakfast scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 4.
See a revised lineup of Labor Day activities on page 10A or go to fairfieldgladeresort.com. Fairfield Glade members will receive this schedule in an email. Watch your mailbox for more.
