The Ms. Senior Cumberland County Queens are more than pageant winners.
Doing good is one of the group’s mission statements. Recently, Ms. Senior Cumberland County 2019-’20 Connie Clapper learned that former Tennessee Senior State Queen Yvonne Hunter needed the group’s help.
Hunter was relocating so her mother, who will be 99 this month, could be with her.
Clapper arranged for the airport to be a drop-off for food and other items to help Hunter and her mother settle in together.
Mary Conner and Faith Lyons, both past county queens, helped collect a generous supply of needed items from the group to bless Hunter.
“Every time I think of your act of love and caring for Mother and me I cry. I am so amazed at what you do for others,” she wrote in a thank you note to the Crossville Queen’s Group.
The former Crossville senior queens meet monthly to support one another. They are active in hosting each spring’s Ms. Tennessee State pageant in Crossville.
They are all community royalty, Noelani DeRosset, a former Cumberland County Queen, won the Ms. Senior Tennessee title and placed in the top ten of the National Ms. Senior America competition.
All women crowned Queen at the County Fair are welcome to participate in these royal seniors’ activities.
