The three Rotary Clubs in Cumberland County are supporting a call to action to lessen the effects of adverse childhood experiences.
Community leaders will attend a Building a Strong Trauma-Informed Community workshop April 28 at Tennessee College of Applied Technology at Crossville.
It is supported by the Crossville Noon, Crossville Breakfast and Fairfield Glade Rotary Clubs.
Adverse childhood experiences — or ACES — are stressful or traumatic experiences such as abuse, neglect and family dysfunction that change how a
child’s brain develops and which can lead
to long-term challenges in health and behavior.
According to Kids Count: The
State of the Child in Tennessee, 75%
of the 10,445 children in Cumberland Coun-ty have experienced or are experienc-
ing some type of adverse childhood experience.
As a result, the effects of ACEs ultimately impact the future of the county’s workforce and economic development.
Addressing these situations is a challenge. The workshop is a step toward raising awareness related to the prevalence and impact of ACEs and changing how the community thinks about the causes and who could or should help prevent them.
The keynote speaker for this event is Becky Haas, a nationally renowned ACEs expert who serves as a consultant to the East Tennessee State University/Ballad Health Strong Brain Institute and was one of the pioneers of the Northeast Tennessee ACEs Connection.
Known for her contagious enthusiasm, she is a seasoned presenter on the ACEs study.
She is widely recognized for her innovative work in developing a trauma-informed region throughout northeast Tennessee.
Haas’ accomplishments in Johnson City serve as one of the most dramatic examples of how a trauma-informed approach can change a community.
This training is made possible through a District 6780 Rotary Grant jointly sponsored by the three Rotary Clubs in Cumberland County and in cooperation with community leaders and agencies who are passionate about building a strong trauma-informed community.
