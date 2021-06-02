Cumberland House Hospice Auxiliary Co-President Lanie Wall presented a check excess of $26,000, including $1,875 from the VECustomer Share Grant Award Program, to Hospice of Cumberland County Board President Jim Oswald and Hospice of Cumberland County Executive Director Ginny Dyer to support services at Cumberland House.
The remaining donation was a result of fundraising proceeds by the Auxiliary.
With 2020 being the “year of COVID,” Hospice of Cumberland County is exceedingly grateful for the continuing support of the community.
The purpose of the VECustomer Share program is to collect and distribute funds for programs, projects, and services that benefit a significant number of citizens in the Volunteer Electric Cooperative service area. Funds are collected from VEC customers who agree to have their electric bills rounded up to the nearest dollar. The grant accepted by Cumberland House Hospice Auxiliary, on behalf of Hospice of Cumberland County, helps to support Hospice of Cumberland County, the only not-for-profit Hospice organization in the area.
With many restrictions no longer in place, the Auxiliary is planning several events over the remainder of 2021 to raise monies for Cumberland House, the local state-of-the-art, residential hospice facility. Board president Jim Oswald noted “how critical a role the Auxiliary plays to ensuring we meet the needs of the community when loved ones are faced with end-of-life care decisions . . . we are blessed to be part of the Cumberland County community.”
