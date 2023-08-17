Cumberland House Hospice Auxiliary invites current members and community-minded Cumberland County residents to join them for their Sept. 5 meeting at St. Francis Assisi Church in Fairfield Glade.
The Auxiliary hopes potential new members will join them to learn more about our fundraising efforts in support of Cumberland House, the county’s only nonprofit inpatient hospice facility.
The meeting will begin at 3 p.m. A 30-minute snack and social period will precede the meeting.
The Cumberland House Hospice Auxiliary fundraises solely for Cumberland House, and all monies raised are used to support this unique facility.
At Hospice of Cumberland County’s Cumberland House, patient care focuses on pain and symptom management, family support and peace of mind in a home-like setting.
Those thinking about joining or interested in more information may contact CHHospiceauxiliary@gmail.com or Robbin DiCiacco at 954-830-4685.
