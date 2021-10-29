Knights of Columbus Father Gabriel Assembly 2162 of Crossville, with the support of The Crab-Orchard Chapter, National Society Daughters of the American Revolution, will participate in the annual Wreaths across America sponsorship drive.
The two groups are working to raise awareness and ensure that all veterans at Old East Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery in Knoxville, TN, are honored this holiday season.
Volunteers and supporters with both groups will work together to honor fallen veterans through Wreaths across America fundraising events.
Their commitment is to grow community awareness for the mission to “Remember, Honor, and Teach” and generate wreath sponsorships for placement on National Wreaths Across America Day on Saturday, Dec. 18.
As part of the wreath-laying remembrance effort, the name of each veteran is spoken aloud, and they are thanked for their service.
Wreaths across America is a non-profit 501(c)(3) organization, begun in 1992 by Maine businessman Morrill Worcester.
It is best known for placing wreaths on the headstones of the nation’s fallen at Arlington National Cemetery.
However, the organization, in total, placed more than 1.7 million wreaths in 2020, at 2,557 participating locations nationwide and offers other programs throughout the calendar year.
These programs include The Mobile Education Exhibit and Wreaths Across America Radio, along with, Veterans Day and Memorial Day programs, public service announcements, press coverage and the Wreaths Across America website.
Individuals can visit https://www.wreathsacrossamerica.org/TN0272P to sponsor a wreath for a veterans for $15.
Each sponsorship goes toward a fresh balsam wreath with a red ribbon that will be placed on the headstone of an American hero as the groups endeavor to honor all veterans laid to rest at the Old East Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery.
There is also a fill-in form available from any representative of Father Gabriel Knight of Columbus or Crab-Orchard DAR.
