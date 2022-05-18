Donors pledged almost $8,600 for nine Cumberland County nonprofits during The Big Payback in early May.
The ninth annual 24-hour communitywide online giving day is an initiative of The Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee.
“Kindness and generosity are two words that come to mind when I reflect on the last 24 hours,” said Michael McDaniel, the Foundation’s senior nonprofit liaison and this year’s The Big Payback coordinator.
“On behalf of the participating nonprofits and those they serve, we’re grateful to donors for making a vital investment to all of the participating nonprofits supporting the many needs in our communities.
“Good things happen as a result.”
Cumberland County Playhouse led the Cumberland County nonprofits with $3,317 contributed by 21 donors. Following was the Art Guild of Fairfield Glade with $2,856 contributed by 10 donors.
Other nonprofits and the amounts pledged were A Time 4 Paws, $947; Wags and Whiskers Pet Rescue Inc., $908; Focus on Cumberland County Animal Safety, $238; United Fund of Cumberland County, $106; The Arc Cumberland County, $106; Visually Impaired Support Group of Cumberland County Inc., $79; and Cumberland Plateau Community Foundation, $25.
Overall, donors contributed nearly $4 million for about 1,000 Middle Tennessee nonprofits — including schools and religious institutions — from 36 counties.
Giving categories included human services, education, community improvement, arts and culture, youth development, animal welfare, health, housing and shelter, and the environment.
The Elephant Sanctuary in Tennessee led all organizations with $110,064 in donations with 983 unique donations.
Gifts to nonprofits from the public were boosted with additional financial prizes from sponsors of The Big Payback, and an online leaderboard tracked donations in real time, both online and on digital billboards throughout the area.
Sponsors included Kharis Foundation, The Jane and Richard Eskind and Family Foundation, HCA Healthcare Foundation, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee, Kraft CPAs, Lipman, Sir Speedy BNA, Jerry and Ernie Williams, and Susan and Luke Simons.
Donors could search and select organizations based on mission, location and focus area,
Donors also could support multiple nonprofits and make gifts of any size with ease, from $10 and up.
