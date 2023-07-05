William T. “Bill” Culbreath, an industry leader with experience in times of managerial transition, has been named interim general manager of Fairfield Glade Community Club.
FGCC’s board of directors announced Culbreath’s hiring Friday afternoon via e-blast to Club members.
He is expected to be on the job today, July 5.
“He has a wealth of knowledge and experience, as he worked his way up from the golf course—where his dad was a superintendent—to executive chef, to various other front-of-the-house departmental roles,” said a professional biography FGCC published on the member portion of its FairfieldGladeResorts.com website. “His career progression ingrained in him the importance and appreciation of every staff member, and how departmental synergy is essential to any club’s success.”
Culbreath and his wife, Lisa, live in Saratoga, WY, where they own and operate C2 Hospitality, a consulting firm they founded that provides transitional leadership to private clubs and resorts. The firm works as a partner to Fishman & Associates to offer detailed kitchen designs for the resort and club industry.
A certified club manager through the Club Management Association of America, Culbreath has been general manager of several clubs, including successful tenures of managing homeowners associations, the professional biography provided by FGCC said.
He’s been involved in building new clubhouses, golf course renovations and major renovations to existing club facilities.
“He has successfully completed transition assignments in Texas, Georgia, the Carolinas, and Florida. Bill continues to be focused on the mission of exceptional club leadership,” the professional biography continued. “With his extensive management knowledge and strong commitment in the Club industry, Bill is very excited to have the opportunity to work with the Fairfield Glade Community Club Board of Directors to support the Club’s focus toward the future.”
Culbreath replaces Bob Weber. The longtime FGCC general manager and the Community Club parted ways last week.
“The Board of Directors is announcing that as of Tuesday, June 27, 2023, Bob Weber is no longer an employee of the Fairfield Glade Community Club,” FGCC Board President Ken Flierl said in an e-blast sent that day at the close of business. “The Board of Directors thanks Bob for his years of service to the Community Club and wishes him well with his future endeavors.”
No reason was given for the departure.
“The Board of Directors will engage an executive search firm to assist in identifying a permanent general manager,” Friday’s e-blast said. “The interim general manager will remain in position until the new general manager is in place.”
