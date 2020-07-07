Fairfield Glade Community Services officer Sgt. Leon Woody works diligently to serve the members of the community. He began working at FGPD in 1991, and is the longest serving officer there. He was raised on 30 acres with two siblings on their family farmstead, had a good childhood, served in the military, served in law enforcement and continues to serves the people of the community.
Woody has spent his life and career serving people.
Woody is a Crossville native, born and raised in - of course - the Woody community. He enlisted and served in the U.S. Marine Corps from 1963-’67. He was in basic training at Cherry Point and then was based at Camp Lejeune before being stationed in Puerto Rico followed by Okinawa. He was shipped out to Vietnam.
Upon returning to Cherry Point, Woody said his service had him “around the world in four years.”
When he returned home from his service in the military, he worked as a TWRA officer for about four years. When the Cumberland County ambulance service started in 1971, he worked with them until he joined the Fairfield Glade Police Department in 1991. He retired from law enforcement at FGPD in 2006.
Upon his retirement from law enforcement in 2006, a position for FGPD Community Services officer opened up. Since then, he’s been serving in the capacity as Community Services officer. His career has come full circle.
Simply put, Woody’s job is to assist the members of the community and acts as a preventer. He is a liaison to the residents, provides support for investigations and crime prevention, follows up with absent residents, watches over homes, communicates with Neighborhood Watch, and assists police officers in upholding law and order, duties that do not require the full authority of police powers.
“I don’t have to be a law enforcement officer to do the job. The department here does all the investigations of whatever comes up,” Woody said. “I rely totally on the department. The department does an outstanding job, law enforcement-wise.”
He said in Fairfield Glade they had estimated 7,000-9,000 residents, and about another 60,000 timeshare visitors. “Everybody has an interaction between them. It’s interesting,” he said.
He’s drawn to serving the community. It helps that he is a certified people person and his favorite part of the job is the interaction with the people.
“People are interesting and they’re fun to talk to and, either fortunately or unfortunately, I like to talk back,” he said.
He doesn’t know if he was appointed or if he volunteered for the position, but he landed in the same place.
“It pays part of the bills,” he said, chuckling under his breath. “It’s usually cool in the summer and warm in the winter and you meet a lot of people.”
He travels the roads of Fairfield Glade, averaging about 50 miles a day inside the community, performing from 50 to as many as 300 house checks and acts as a conduit between the community and the police department.
“Leon Woody’s mission here is invaluable to the police department,” said Fairfield Glade Police Chief Michael Williams, “not only to us but to the members of this community.”
Williams said Woody not only serves the community in traditional ways, but has saved out-of-town homeowners tens of thousands of dollars helping with everything from leaky pipes to frozen HVAC units, and has even thwarted a few burglaries in progress. He is the man who does the checks and the “make-sures” and the “is-everybody-OKs?”
“I like the work and I like the people,” Woody said. “It’s beneficial [to the community] and I enjoy it so it’s, I hope, a win-win.”
He brought a package in the station. It was from a home he was checking on that morning that seemed to have a door opened and the resident was out of town for an extended stay. He contacted the resident and left a message to let them know of the concern, would keep a watchful eye on the home and offered to take the package to store it until they returned. The resident returned Woody’s phone call and was so grateful.
“Another satisfied customer,” Woody said at the end of the call. “Most people aren’t used to the service we offer here, it’s unlike the other places they’ve lived. I’ve been blessed to work here like I have and come in and put time in every day, but it’s paid off with the relationship with the people and the company. You’ve got to work somewhere, and I’ve been lucky to work in a place I like.”
