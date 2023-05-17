Fairfield Glade is the place for car aficionados of all walks of life during Plateau Corvette Club’s eighth annual Cruisin’ into Summer.
This year’s event will be 12:30-3:30 p.m. Saturday, June 17, at The Square at Peavine Rd. and Stonehenge Dr.
A showcase of Corvettes is only part of the festivities, which include vehicles of all makes and models, ranging from showroom condition to custom jobs, street vehicles and those undergoing restoration.
Admission is free to both the public and car owners who want to show off their wheels.
Parking is available at The Center and Cumberland Medical Center, both on Stonehenge Dr. Both will be served by free shuttles.
Those attending can vote for their favorite vehicle to receive the People’s Choice Trophy.
Music, food and a bake sale that includes canine treats are among the attractions giving the event a community festival feel.
Registration for a cornhole tournament begins at noon, with bags flying at 12:30 p.m. Entry fee is $10; call Cindy Bellis at 931-260-5762 for details.
Zurich Homes is the Crusin’ into Summer sponsor.
Visit plateaucorvetteclub.com or the club’s Facebook for more information.
