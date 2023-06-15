Make plans to enjoy the 8th Annual “Cruisin’ into Summer” on Saturday, June 17, from 12:30-3:30 p.m.
The Fairfield Glade Cruise-In will be held at the Square (the intersection of Peavine Rd. and Stonehenge Drive.) Each year, “Cruisin’ into Summer” gets bigger and better with lots of beautiful cars, Lisa’s food truck and prizes, with all proceeds going to local charities, Dom Janusky, event organizer, said.
There will be music from the ’50s & ’60s provided by Commander Flashback’s Traveling Parties DJ and Donna Garrison.
There will be a bake sale, with special treats for canine friends, and homemade ice cream from Hit and Miss. The Cumberland County Queens will also be supporting the event with the Peoples Choice ballots, and the Corn Hole Tournament will challenge neighbors, friends and even car clubs.
“Cruisin’ into Summer” is hosted by the Plateau Corvette Club and all car enthusiasts are encouraged to attend. The East Tennessee Corvette Club, the largest in the region, joined the fun in previous years with lots of beautiful cars, and they will be in Fairfield Glade again along with the Cookville Corvette Club, Plateau British Club, Crossville Cruisers and the Pistons Car Club. While Corvettes should be plentiful, all makes and models are welcome. If you happen to have a classic car that you’d like to share with everyone, cruise right in.
Make sure to pick up a ballot at the registration table to vote for your favorite car. Anyone attending can vote using criteria such as Oldest, Fastest, Coolest, Funniest, most Original, Most Customized or just because it’s your choice. Votes will be tallied at 2:30 p.m. and the winner will receive the “People’s Choice” trophy sponsored by Dave Kirk Automotive.
There will also be a drawing for door prizes at 2:45 p.m.
Guest parking will be available at the Center (128 Stonehenge Dr.) and the CMC parking lots. A very special thank you to Zurich Homes for sponsoring the 2023 Cruisin’ into Summer Event.
The Plateau Corvette Club is the third largest Corvette Club in the Southeast. The club is celebrating its 11th anniversary. It began with a group of Corvette owners in Fairfield Glade, but membership quickly expanded to include members from Crossville, Lake Tansi, Cookeville, Monterey, Livingston and Sparta. The group meets the first Thursday of the month at 5:30 p.m. in Landers Crossroads shopping center. The club takes road trips with different dining venues, and is involved in many charitable events. For more details about the club, email plateaucorvette@gmail.com.
Come out, walk around, enjoy the food and sit back and reminisce about the music and cars. For more information about “Cruisin’ into Summer,” please contact 931-484-3722.
