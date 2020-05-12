Occasionally, area residents have specific questions regarding various fire operations of the Fairfield Glade Fire Department.
Recently, a resident posed the following : “Wow! Ten firefighters to maintain the hydrants? Is this eight hours per day, five days per week, 52 weeks a year, minus holidays, etc.?”
Hydrant crew leader Lt. John Levesque responds to the comment, as well as detailing other aspects of the hydrant crew operation:
“The hydrant crew is composed of four two-man crews, two substitutes and myself (hydrant crew leader). Each of the four crews is designated a specific day of the week, Monday through Thursday, weather permitting. If a crew member is unavailable, then one of the substitutes fills in that day. In the event of weather-related issues, or issues encountered on specific hydrants delaying a crew’s time, a Friday (open day) can be scheduled by a crew as a make-up day. Crews work approximately a four-hour period. The hydrant crew maintenance season typically runs from spring through fall.”
Note: The FGFD is a volunteer fire department. Thus, there is no payment for hydrant crew member hours.
In addition, one of the specific crews is responsible for flow testing, which requires each member of the two-man crew to be at two different hydrants simultaneously. One hydrant member records the static/residual pressure, while the other hydrant member is testing the flow pressure. These readings will determine the output of the hydrant in gallons per minute.
The servicing duties at each hydrant include lubricating, cleaning, painting (if needed), flushing, inspection of the hydrant (looking for defects or damage) and maintaining a 36-inch clearance around the hydrant for the benefit of firefighters so they have easy accessibility to the hydrants in the event of a fire.
If any defects or damage to a hydrant is observed, they are noted in a written report submitted to the hydrant crew leader, who then forwards that report to the Fairfield Glade Community Club. The FGCC then arranges for necessary repairs.
Currently, there are 441 active fire hydrants in Fairfield Glade. An additional five new hydrants are not currently not on stream, but they will be added this year. Due to the amount of new construction in Fairfield Glade, additional hydrants are growing with new developments.
Special note: As of this date, due to the restrictions and guidelines established by federal and state agencies, the hydrant crews have not begun their 2020 season. Once guidelines are relaxed to the extent that our hydrant crew members can perform their duties safely, hydrant work will commence.
• • •
Dan Wind is public information officer for the Fairfield Glade Fire Department.
