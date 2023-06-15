The Plateau Creative Arts Center is delighted to host the 20th anniversary of its annual golf tournament. It promises to be a day of great fun with games and hole-in-one prizes and more!
The tournament takes place July 14 with a shot-gun start at 7:30 a.m. on the Heatherhurst Brae golf course.
Golf teams are already registering. The number of golfers is limited to 120, with 30 foursomes. There are two divisions of teams, men’s and women’s.
This tournament is the Plateau Creative Arts Center’s biggest fundraiser with a matching grant provided by the Tennessee Arts Commission. Proceeds from the tournament funds helps fund the center’s children outreach program which supports the Cumberland County area homeschool children and offers free classes in the summer.
In addition to donating art supplies to local schools and in-house instruction, Plateau Creative Arts Center provides a $1,500 scholarship to a deserving high school senior who will continue studies in visual arts in college. The organization is also a proud participant in the STARTS (Support for the Arts) program supporting music and visual arts in Cumberland County schools.
Following the golf tournament, all golfers and pre-registered lunch guests will meet at the Center (128 Stonehenge Dr.) for a lunch catered by Willow’s. Winners will be announced and golfers and the public are encouraged to check out the silent auction items and make bids. The silent auction will take place at the Center from noon-2 p.m. and is open to the public. Auction items including golf trips, local artworks and other wonderful products will be available.
The Plateau Creative Arts Center thanks the many tee-sign sponsors for their contributions with a special thanks to corporate sponsors Baird Private Wealth Management, Century 21 Realty Group, LLC and Zurich Homes.
Tournament entry forms can be downloaded from www.fairfieldglade.cc or picked up at Plateau Creative Arts Center (Art Guild at Fairfield Glade) at 451 Lakeview Dr. in Fairfield Glade. Please contact Geir Bergvin at geir.bergvin@gmail.com for more information.
The Art Guild at Fairfield Glade is a 501 (c)(3) organization and an equal opportunity provider dedicated to the promotion of the arts.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.