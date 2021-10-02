The Fairfield Glade United Methodist Church crafters are working hard to finish the many items that will be in our October sale. This year, we will be back in the church’s Fellowship Hall on Thursday and Friday, Oct. 14 and 15, from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. each day.
They will have lots of creative items to offer both days and an amazing bake sale on Thursday, Oct. 14. A few of the craft items include handmade gifts and decor for fall, Christmas and all occasions; hand-sewn items; kitchen items; jewelry; wood and farm decor; and food items. The one-day bake sale will include homemade goodies such as cookies, brownies, cakes, pies and breads.
Due to the continuing high numbers of new Covid cases, organizers respectfully ask that everyone please follow CDC and church guidelines for everyone’s safety: wear a face mask and practice social distancing. Hand sanitizer will be available for your use at the sale.
For advance pictures of some of the items available, check them out on Facebook at the Fairfield Glade Tennessee Crafters!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.