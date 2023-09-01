Crab Orchard Christian Church’s annual fall festival is the second Saturday in October.
This year’s festival will be from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 14, rain or shine.
The church will offer fun and enjoyment for the entire family, including a car show. Enjoy an entire field filled with antique cars, antique tractors, hot rods, older trucks, vans and buses (some converted), motorcycles and more. Some will be in mint, restore condition, others modified and some may worn and rusted. All will bring back memories of days gone by.
Crab Orchard Christian Church is at 217 Wheeler Lane. Danny Smith is pastor. Call 931-484-6111 for more information.
