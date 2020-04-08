On Thursday, April 2, 2020, Tennessee Governor Bill Lee issued Executive Order 23, which states that “all persons in Tennessee are required to stay at home, except for when engaging in Essential Activity or Essential Services.”
Once again, we want to be perfectly clear and stress to all members of our community, that given the demographic composition of Fairfield Glade, it is extremely important that you follow the current public health advisories. Any gathering of individuals, inside or outside, in The Glade or elsewhere, for whatever well-intentioned purpose, is strongly discouraged and increases the risk of contracting the COVID-19 virus and spreading it to others in our Community.
We all want to return to business as usual as soon as possible and we have shared with you that we take the financial impact of our actions seriously. We continue to re-evaluate our actions as this situation develops, however we must continue to follow all the public health advisories, and will continue to act in the best interests of our community as a whole.
What does this mean?
For most of us, who are retired, it means that we should stay at home and only venture out for basic essentials. We all need food, most need medications, and some require medical attention; from time to time we may need to fuel our cars, stop by an ATM for cash, or pick up a supply for a home repair project; but other than that and some daily exercise, we should all be avoiding contact with others.
For those in our community, who are still working and who are providing the rest of us with our daily essentials, who are protecting us and providing medical care, we thank you, and we salute you for facing this uncertainty head on. We will forever be grateful for your courage and bravery.
Let’s all make good choices out there!
What can I do?
Nearly every time we issue an update we encourage everyone to wash your hands more often; don’t touch your face or mouth; avoid unnecessary physical contact with others; cover your cough; wipe down surfaces with disinfectants; and if you feel sick, you need to STAY AT HOME.
With the news of increasing restrictions, the temptation to once again stock up will overwhelm us. Please resist the temptation and try to use some restraint. It’s appropriate to buy what you need. But please leave the extra supplies for someone who really needs them.
The urge to get out and do something that is normal will increase the longer this situation continues. Please take the time to ask yourself, “Do I really need to do this activity?” and more importantly “Should I do this activity, if it puts me or others at risk?”
There are also ways to volunteer to help our first responders such as helping Protecting the Plateau, which can be found on Facebook, they are making and supplying face masks for first responders and medical personnel here in Cumberland County.
On Sunday, March 29, President Donald Trump extended the social distancing guidelines until April 30. Reopening the economy by Easter is no longer considered practical.
We all want to return to business as usual as soon as possible, and the Board will re-evaluate our actions as the situation changes. At the same time, we will continue to follow all the public health advisories and act in the best interests of our community as a whole.
On March 30, Gov. Bill Lee signed two Executive Orders related to COVID-19. Executive Order 21 expands the list of businesses that must close through April 14.
Executive Order 22 is an order directing Tennesseans to stay home unless engaging in essential activities. It states, “this Order is not a shelter-in-place mandate and instead strongly urges Tennesseans to stay at home when at all possible for the protection of themselves and their community.”
The full text of the Executive Orders can be found here:
Executive Order 21 — https://tinyurl.com/TNOrder21
Executive Order 22 — https://tinyurl.com/TNOrder22
Given the demographic composition of Fairfield Glade, the threat the coronavirus presents is very serious. Individuals gathering within our community or anywhere else, even for well-intended purposes, is strongly discouraged as it increases the risk of contracting COVID-19 disease. That is a fact.
“An ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure.” — Ben Franklin
Remember, we’re all in this together so let’s employ restraint when it comes to stocking up. It’s appropriate to buy what we need, but let’s avoid hoarding. Buying only what we need will alleviate the shortages that deprive others of the bare necessities.
“Our American tradition of neighbor helping neighbor has always been one of our greatest strengths and most noble traditions.” — Ronald Reagan
There are two services being offered to those in Fairfield Glade who need a little extra help during this period of stress:
The volunteers of Fairfield Glade Resident Services offer a FREE prescription pick-up and delivery service from local pharmacies for those who should not or cannot go out to pick-up their medications. Individuals who need this service should contact their local pharmacy to make the necessary arrangements.
In addition, Fairfield Glade Police Department’s Most Vulnerable Person Hotline is for individuals most at risk in our community. This hotline exists for anyone in need of help for themselves, a friend, a neighbor or someone else. The MVP Hotline number is 931-484-3900. Simply leave your name, number and address, and someone will call you back as soon as possible.
Protecting the Plateau, which can be found on Facebook, is making and supplying face masks for the medical personnel here in our county. They desperately need more donated fabric (100% cotton). They have made more than 1,300 masks requested and more requests are coming in.
If you are aware of additional local groups that are working to assist first responders or those in the medical field during this time, please let us know so we can get the word out.
DO YOUR PART, STAY APART
This is an easy way to characterize the “social distancing” we’ve been asked to put into practice during the coronavirus crisis. But along with the physical separation comes a sense of isolation and fear of the unknown. This is a normal human response and should be expected.
Let’s all remember that while we are taking the necessary precautions to “social distance” from one another, we should combine physical distancing with social outreach. We all know individuals who live alone or who feel isolated for one reason or another.
Please consider giving them a phone call, an email or a text to let them know you care about them and are just checking in to see how they are doing. This will go a long way toward making them feel included and valued. And you’ll feel better in the bargain.
STAY STRONG. STAY SAFE. TAKE CARE OF ONE ANOTHER
Ken Flierl, President, for the
FGCC Board of Directors and Senior Management Team (SMT)
COVID-19 links:
www.covenanthealth.com/coronavirus
www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html
https://www.tn.gov/health/cedep/ncov.html
Club's website: www.fairfieldglade.cc
